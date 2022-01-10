The Menzingers' Gregor Barnett has shared his new single, 'The First Dead Body I Ever Saw'

Listen

It's from his upcoming solo debut.

Published: 5:31 pm, January 10, 2022

Gregor Barnett has shared his new single, 'The First Dead Body I Ever Saw'.

It's a cut from his upcoming debut record 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave', out on CD/digital on 18th February and vinyl on 18th March.

Penned during lockdown, “It was this perfect storm,” Gregor explains of his new venture. “The band couldn’t tour, I was going through a really difficult time, and I was stuck at home watching my family struggle with illness and death and hardship. The only thing I could do was write my way through it.”

“Writing’s always been my way of making sense of the world,” Barnett explains treating his early lockdown writing sessions as something akin to therapy, a place to process his anxiety about his family’s health and wellbeing and the grief that came with the passing of his grandfather. “I was writing because it felt good to write,” he adds. “But once I got three or four songs together, I began to realize that there was a story there and that I should be documenting how I felt as I made my way through this really challenging chapter.”

