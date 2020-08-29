Listen

His solo album's due in October.

Published: 12:34 pm, August 29, 2020

Greg Puciato is teasing his new solo album with latest single, 'A Pair Of Questions'.

It's a cut from 'Child Soldier: Creator of God' - recorded in Los Angeles in 2019 and early 2020 - due for release on 23rd October.

“I’d been writing for so many different projects, Dillinger, then The Black Queen, and Killer Be Killed... and I just kept on writing,” explains Puciato of the 15-song album.

“It felt as if I had more to say, but nothing that necessarily filled the script of those bands, so I ended up with something that I found to be intensely personal and super satisfying, but also confusing as far as what to do with it.

"When I realized that it was a solo release, it was sort of an ‘oh that's interesting’ moment, both terrifying and exciting at once, and challenging, and new, and that combo is almost always a good sign, so I committed to it.

"It's important to continue taking risks in order to grow both your creativity and your future possibilities, to create new avenues and freedoms for yourself, and it also felt like a good time for me to integrate and own everything that I am into one thing, without fragmentation or limitation.

"I needed to come out from telling myself that I always have to be 'guy in a band,' and to release this as my own name."

Check it out below.