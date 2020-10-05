Subscribe to Upset
News

Greg Puciato is going to release his solo album a few weeks early due to a leak

"Shit happens and you need to be able to move quickly to adapt," he says.
Published: 12:27 pm, October 05, 2020
Greg Puciato is going to release his solo album a few weeks early.

'Child Soldier: Creator of God' - recorded in Los Angeles in 2019 and early 2020 - was originally due for release on 23rd October, but he's brought it forward to this Friday, 9th October due to a leak.

"I can't believe this is a thing someone thought would be cool to do to an independent artist in 2020, but some dipshit “reviewer” (we know who it was) leaked my record," he says.

"Younger me would've put his name out there for everyone to see… but we’re going to use this as a chance to highlight the importance of being adaptable, flexible, and able to roll with the punches and call an audible. 

"Shit happens and you need to be able to move quickly to adapt. Would I like everyone to go buy a digital copy now, or check it out on a streaming site next Friday? Yeah, that'd be cool.

"Vinyl will still be shipping around the original release date of Oct. 23rd. We still have some copies of the European variant and the Australian variant remaining ... feel free to check 'em out here and here, along with various other pieces of merch.

"We're also cooking up something cool and related... I can't really spill the beans on that yet... but will do so very, very soon."

In the meantime, check out his recent single 'A Pair Of Questions' below.

