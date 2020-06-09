Greenpeace are hosting a virtual party with Nova Twins, Squid and more

Festivals

It'll take place from 18th-20th June.

Published: 9:44 pm, June 09, 2020

Greenpeace are hosting a virtual party to celebrate 50 years.

Held from 18th-20th June, the event - called Greenpeace AAA (Action All Areas) - will host exclusive performances from Alice Phoebe Lou, Arlo Parks, Baaba Maal, Beans on Toast, Denai Moore, Georgia, Nova Twins (pictured), Rodrigo y Gabriela, Self Esteem, Squid, Tim Burgess and more to be announced.

The blurb explains: "Normally at this time of year Greenpeace would be preparing to hit the road for a summer filled with festival appearances and collaborations, bringing their vital message to festival-goers across the land.

"This year, instead, Greenpeace has announced a way to keep the party and activism message strong - ‘Greenpeace AAA (Action All Areas)’- an inclusive online experience open to all.

"Greenpeace will present an array of music performances, live DJ sessions, plus much more, focusing on how - once the worst of the COVID crisis has settled - we must come together and push forward to build a fairer, safer, cleaner, and more resilient world."

Find out more at Actionallareas.org.