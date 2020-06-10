On tour

They're coming over next June.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have announced the rescheduled European dates for The Hella Mega Tour.

The trio of bands were due to hit the road together over the next few weeks, but it was cancelled - obviously - due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Instead, they'll visit on approximately the same dates next year:



JUNE

09 VIENNA Ernst-Happel Stadion

20 PARIS Paris La Defense Arena

21 ANTWERP Antwerps Sportpaleis

23 GRONINGEN Stadspark

25 LONDON London Stadium

26 HUDDERSFIELD John Smith’s Stadium

28 GLASGOW Bellahouston Park

30 DUBLIN Venue TBA



"It's kind of a Green Day idea," Billie Joe Armstrong said of the concept in a 2019 interview with Beats 1. "And we talked about how we weren't really wanting to do stadiums and do something that was like throwback to Monsters of Rock Tour. There was, of course, Fall Out Boy and Weezer and now we're stoked."



Pete Wentz added: "To me, I remember, in the 90s, there was this one summer, and Guns and Roses, Metallica went on the stadium tour and my parents didn't let me go to it. And I feel trapped in that forever and we wanted to ...You know what I mean? But you want to recreate that memory.



"Hopefully, if somebody who gets to go to the tour, I think this tour represents counter-programming, I think that the world is moving in one direction in an obvious way, or whatever. I think that this tour represents counter-programming to that and it's awesome to take part in that and be a small part of it."