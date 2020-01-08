News

'Father of All...' is due next month.

Published: 10:28 am, January 08, 2020

Green Day have confirmed the tracklisting for their upcoming new album.

Rumours have been circulating for a few days after a fan had a vinyl sleeve arrive in the post, and uploaded the imagery online. Now the trio have come out to verify it's real. "You never know what you’ll find in your mailbox," they posted to Twitter.

Their thirteenth full-length, 'Father of All Motherfuckers' has already seen the arrival of title-track 'Father Of All…', and 'Fire, Ready, Aim', with third single 'Oh, Yeah' expected to land imminently. The album's due on 7th February.

The album's tracklisting reads:



1. 'Father Of All...'

2. 'Fire, Ready, Aim'

3. 'Oh Yeah!'*

4. 'Meet Me On The Roof'

5. 'I Was A Teenage Teenager'

6. 'Stab You In The Heart'

7. 'Sugar Youth'

8. 'Junkies On A High'

9. 'Take The Money And Crawl'

10. 'Graffitia'