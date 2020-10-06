Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is going to release a covers album spun off his YouTube series, 'No Fun Mondays'

Coming soon

It's out in November.

Published: 10:19 pm, October 06, 2020

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has announced a lockdown covers album.

Put together over the past few months, 'No Fun Mondays' will arrive on 27th November featuring songs from his recent YouTube series of the same name. In the lead up, a different song from the fourteen-song release will arrive on streaming services every week.

"While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends, and, of course, music,” he says. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together."

The full tracklisting reads:



SIDE A

I Think We’re Alone Now

War Stories

Manic Monday

Corpus Christi

That Thing You Do!

Amico

You Can’t Put Your Arms Round A Memory



SIDE B

Kids in America

Not That Way Anymore

That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll

Gimme Some Truth

Whole Wide World

Police On My Back

A New England