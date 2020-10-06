Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

It's out in November.
Published: 10:19 pm, October 06, 2020
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is going to release a covers album spun off his YouTube series, 'No Fun Mondays'

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has announced a lockdown covers album.

Put together over the past few months, 'No Fun Mondays' will arrive on 27th November featuring songs from his recent YouTube series of the same name. In the lead up, a different song from the fourteen-song release will arrive on streaming services every week.

"While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends, and, of course, music,” he says. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together."

The full tracklisting reads:

SIDE A
I Think We’re Alone Now
War Stories
Manic Monday
Corpus Christi
That Thing You Do!
Amico
You Can’t Put Your Arms Round A Memory

SIDE B
Kids in America
Not That Way Anymore
That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll
Gimme Some Truth
Whole Wide World
Police On My Back
A New England

