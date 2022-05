Watch

The band are soon to hit the road in the US.

Published: 3:09 pm, May 12, 2022

Grayscale have dropped a new video for 'Motown'.

It's a track from the Philadelphia alt-rock band's - Collin Walsh [lead vocals], Andrew Kyne [guitar], Nick Ventimiglia [bass], Dallas Molster [guitar], and Nick Veno [drums] - 2021 album 'Umbra'.

The clip arrives ahead of their Summer Dream Tour with Guardin, Bearings, and The Ivy. The US headline run kicks off on 5th July in Detroit, winding up the following month in Boston.

Check out the new video below.