On tour

Support on the shows will come from Heart Of Gold and SHADED.
Published: 10:53 am, October 11, 2021
Grayscale have announced a UK & European tour for next March.

The band will be embarking on their first-ever full headline tour on this side of the Atlantic, kicking off in Manchester before playing shows in Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, Southampton and London. They'll then head over to mainland Europe for dates in Paris, Antwerp, Cologne, Hamberg, Arnhem, Berlin and Munich.

"We absolutely love playing overseas and are very very excited to finally be headlining in the UK/EU for the first time ever," says vocalist Collin Walsh.

Support on the shows will come from Heart Of Gold and SHADED.

The dates read:

MARCH 2022
1 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute
2 NEWCASTLE Think Tank
3 GLASGOW Classic Grand
4 LEEDS Key Club
6 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 3
7 BRISTOL Rough Trade
9 NOTTINGHAM Rough Trade
10 SOUTHAMPTON Joiners
11 LONDON Underworld
13 PARIS Backstage by The Mill
14 ANTWERP Kavka
16 COLOGNE MTC
17 HAMBURG Bahnhof Pauli
18 ARNHEM Willemeen
20 BERLIN Badehaus
22 MUNICH Kranhalle

