On tour

Support on the shows will come from Heart Of Gold and SHADED.

Published: 10:53 am, October 11, 2021

Grayscale have announced a UK & European tour for next March.

The band will be embarking on their first-ever full headline tour on this side of the Atlantic, kicking off in Manchester before playing shows in Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, Southampton and London. They'll then head over to mainland Europe for dates in Paris, Antwerp, Cologne, Hamberg, Arnhem, Berlin and Munich.

"We absolutely love playing overseas and are very very excited to finally be headlining in the UK/EU for the first time ever," says vocalist Collin Walsh.

The dates read:

MARCH 2022

1 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute

2 NEWCASTLE Think Tank

3 GLASGOW Classic Grand

4 LEEDS Key Club

6 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 3

7 BRISTOL Rough Trade

9 NOTTINGHAM Rough Trade

10 SOUTHAMPTON Joiners

11 LONDON Underworld

13 PARIS Backstage by The Mill

14 ANTWERP Kavka

16 COLOGNE MTC

17 HAMBURG Bahnhof Pauli

18 ARNHEM Willemeen

20 BERLIN Badehaus

22 MUNICH Kranhalle

