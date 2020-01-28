On tour

They've two nights in Birmingham and London.

Published: 12:05 pm, January 28, 2020

Grayscale are gonna play their first ever UK headline shows this May.

Coinciding with their trip over for Slam Dunk, the band will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 and London's Camden Assembly. Tickets go on sale from Friday, 31st January.

The details are:



MAY

21 UK Birmingham O2 Academy 3

22 UK London Camden Assembly

23 UK Slam Dunk North

24 UK Slam Dunk South

26 NL Haarlem Patronaat (w/ Four Year Strong)

27 DE Cologne Gebaude 9 (w/ Four Year Strong)

28 DE Berlin Cassiopeia (w/ Four Year Strong)