Grayscale are gonna play their first ever UK headline shows this May.
Coinciding with their trip over for Slam Dunk, the band will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 and London's Camden Assembly. Tickets go on sale from Friday, 31st January.
The details are:
MAY
21 UK Birmingham O2 Academy 3
22 UK London Camden Assembly
23 UK Slam Dunk North
24 UK Slam Dunk South
26 NL Haarlem Patronaat (w/ Four Year Strong)
27 DE Cologne Gebaude 9 (w/ Four Year Strong)
28 DE Berlin Cassiopeia (w/ Four Year Strong)