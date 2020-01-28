Subscribe to Upset
On tour

They've two nights in Birmingham and London.
Published: 12:05 pm, January 28, 2020
Grayscale are gonna play their first ever UK headline shows this May.

Coinciding with their trip over for Slam Dunk, the band will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 and London's Camden Assembly. Tickets go on sale from Friday, 31st January.

The details are:

MAY
21 UK Birmingham O2 Academy 3
22 UK London Camden Assembly
23 UK Slam Dunk North
24 UK Slam Dunk South
26 NL Haarlem Patronaat (w/ Four Year Strong)
27 DE Cologne Gebaude 9 (w/ Four Year Strong)
28 DE Berlin Cassiopeia (w/ Four Year Strong)

