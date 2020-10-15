Grayscale's new single 'Diamond' is proper cheerful

Watch

Published: 5:49 pm, October 15, 2020

Grayscale have shared their new single, 'Diamond'.

The cheerful pop-rock bop arrives ahead of a tour next spring, including sets at Slam Dunk.

Vocalist Collin Walsh explains: "It's a song about that "damn, everything feels so good right now, I'm just going to ride this wave before it crashes again" feeling. Through struggle comes growth; I've had quite a lot of both the last few years. 'Diamond' is about conquering that feeling of hopelessness that comes through you, and just accepting that that's part of being human. It's all about enjoying the highs and taking the lows as they both inevitably come along."

Check it out below, and catch them live at the following:



MAY

28 - Manchester Academy 3

29 - Slam Dunk North

30 - Slam Dunk South

31 - London Underworld



JUNE

02 - Glasgow Classic Grand

03 - Birmingham o2 Academy 3