October 2020
Grayscale's new single 'Diamond' is proper cheerful

"[It's] about conquering that feeling of hopelessness."
Published: 5:49 pm, October 15, 2020
Grayscale have shared their new single, 'Diamond'.

The cheerful pop-rock bop arrives ahead of a tour next spring, including sets at Slam Dunk.

Vocalist Collin Walsh explains: "It's a song about that "damn, everything feels so good right now, I'm just going to ride this wave before it crashes again" feeling. Through struggle comes growth; I've had quite a lot of both the last few years. 'Diamond' is about conquering that feeling of hopelessness that comes through you, and just accepting that that's part of being human. It's all about enjoying the highs and taking the lows as they both inevitably come along."

Check it out below, and catch them live at the following:

MAY
28 - Manchester Academy 3
29 - Slam Dunk North
30 - Slam Dunk South
31 - London Underworld

JUNE
02 - Glasgow Classic Grand
03 - Birmingham o2 Academy 3

