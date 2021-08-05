Listen

The band's new album is due next month.

Published: 11:28 am, August 05, 2021

Grayscale have released their new single 'Babylon (Say It To My Face)'.

It's a track from their just-announced third album, 'UMBRA'. The record is set for release on 27th August via Fearless Records. It follows 2019's 'Nella Vita' and 2017 debut 'Adornment'.

"'Babylon' was the last song we wrote for Umbra," says vocalist Collin Walsh. "It is a song that, to me, touches on the types of people who speak on things they shouldn't and give their uninformed opinions when nobody asked. Most often times those same people don't understand or have any experience regarding what they're saying; they also always are too afraid to say it in person, so they stick to saying it on the internet."

Check out 'Babylon (Say It To My Face)' below.