Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Grayscale have released a video for 'What's On Your Mind', from their new reworked EP

The EP's out today.
Published: 9:49 pm, July 29, 2020
Grayscale have released a video for 'What's On Your Mind', from their new reworked EP

Grayscale have released a video for 'What's On Your Mind', from their new reworked EP.

Their 'Live From The Barber Shop Studios' EP is out today, Wednesday 29th July, via Fearless Records, featuring reimagines of three songs from recent album 'Nella Vita'.

"Every single member of the band grew up with an incredibly wide musical palette," explains guitarist Dallas Molster, who produced the EP. "We were drawn to everything from jazz, classic rock, hip-hop and anything in between. We saw this as an opportunity to rearrange our songs in totally different styles and to tap into some different musical influences than usual."

Give the new clip a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Phoebe Bridgers has dropped a new video for 'I Know The End'
Slipknot's Corey Taylor has announced his debut solo album, 'CMFT'
Boston Manor are hosting a virtual art show, including a short documentary about their latest album
Touché Amoré will release their fifth album later this year
Here's everything you need to know about illuminati hotties' new album 'FREE I.H.'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing