The EP's out today.

Published: 9:49 pm, July 29, 2020

Grayscale have released a video for 'What's On Your Mind', from their new reworked EP.

Their 'Live From The Barber Shop Studios' EP is out today, Wednesday 29th July, via Fearless Records, featuring reimagines of three songs from recent album 'Nella Vita'.

"Every single member of the band grew up with an incredibly wide musical palette," explains guitarist Dallas Molster, who produced the EP. "We were drawn to everything from jazz, classic rock, hip-hop and anything in between. We saw this as an opportunity to rearrange our songs in totally different styles and to tap into some different musical influences than usual."

Give the new clip a watch below.