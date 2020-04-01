Subscribe to Upset
News

The dates were due to take place around their set at Slam Dunk.
Published: 7:16 pm, April 01, 2020
Grayscale have cancelled their upcoming UK headline shows.

The dates were due to take place around their set at Slam Dunk - which has moved to September - and support slots with Four Year Strong, which unsurprisingly, are also no more.

"Unfortunately, we won’t be able to perform at the rescheduled [Slam Dunk] dates," they explain. "That means our U.K. headlining shows and the European shows supporting Four Year Strong are also cancelled. We absolutely love playing overseas and are super bummed about this."

The band were going to play headliners in London and Birmingham in May.

