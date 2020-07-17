Grayscale have a new reimagined EP coming later this month

Coming soon

Check out 'Baby Blue" (Reworked)' now.

Published: 9:03 pm, July 17, 2020

Grayscale have a new EP coming later this month.

Their 'Live From The Barber Shop Studios' EP will be released on 29th July via Fearless Records, featuring reimagines of three songs from recent album 'Nella Vita'.

"Every single member of the band grew up with an incredibly wide musical palette," explains guitarist Dallas Molster, who produced the EP. "We were drawn to everything from jazz, classic rock, hip-hop and anything in between. We saw this as an opportunity to rearrange our songs in totally different styles and to tap into some different musical influences than usual."

The band have shared the video for 'Baby Blue" (Reworked)', too - give it a watch below.