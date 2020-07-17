Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Grayscale have a new reimagined EP coming later this month

Check out 'Baby Blue" (Reworked)' now.
Published: 9:03 pm, July 17, 2020
Grayscale have a new reimagined EP coming later this month

Grayscale have a new EP coming later this month.

Their 'Live From The Barber Shop Studios' EP will be released on 29th July via Fearless Records, featuring reimagines of three songs from recent album 'Nella Vita'.

"Every single member of the band grew up with an incredibly wide musical palette," explains guitarist Dallas Molster, who produced the EP. "We were drawn to everything from jazz, classic rock, hip-hop and anything in between. We saw this as an opportunity to rearrange our songs in totally different styles and to tap into some different musical influences than usual."

The band have shared the video for 'Baby Blue" (Reworked)', too - give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
REWS have shared the title-track from their upcoming album
Black Foxxes are back with a new line-up, and new single 'Badlands'
Social Animals have released a new single, 'Something to Keep Me Awake'
letlive. have made their recent demo collection available on vinyl
Madina Lake are teasing their new EP with latest single, 'Love Is War'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing