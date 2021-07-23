Grayscale have announced their new album, 'UMBRA'

Coming soon

It follows 2019's 'Nella Vita' and 2017 debut 'Adornment'.

Published: 4:50 pm, July 23, 2021

Grayscale have announced their third album, 'UMBRA'.

The record is set for release on 27th August via Fearless Records, preceded by the Philadelphia band's new single 'Dirty Bombs'. It follows 2019's 'Nella Vita' and 2017 debut 'Adornment'.

"'Dirty Bombs' touches on the constant, excruciating need most people have to seek attention and gain approval from complete strangers," vocalist Collin Walsh shares.



"The verses discuss life lessons learned through experience — ranging from both playfully optimistic and beauty-seeking ('Try stomping puddles / Let yourself get soaked / If you don't see the sun / You'll never grow') to harshly realistic and dry ('Try harder drugs with friends when you get old / There's never push without some pull').

"'Dirty Bombs' stresses the importance of growing into yourself and who you truly are throughout life, rather than growing into what you want people to think of you."

Check out 'Dirty Bombs' below.