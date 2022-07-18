Listen

Published: 10:41 am, July 18, 2022

Graphic Nature have dropped two new singles, 'Into The Dark' and 'Bad Blood'.

Their first new material since their debut EP 'new skin', the tracks arrive ahead of their upcoming UK tour, which kicks off at Burn It Down Festival on 3rd September.

Speaking of 'Into The Dark', frontman Harvey Freeman says: "it's probably one of the most intimate songs we’ve ever written. It’s about the breaking of relationships, whether a romantic one or with friends or family. It delves into how certain events from your past can trigger a ripple effect, that can change how you perceive relationships you have in the present."

'Bad Blood', meanwhile, "is about the struggles of being a musician. The constant uphill battle yourself and those around you face just to keep a dream alive. The feeling of wanting to give up everything you’ve put your life and soul into, but also realising that music is all you have and without it you’re just a human without purpose."

