The four-track effort is coming next month.

Published: 1:34 pm, January 17, 2022

Graphic Nature have announced a new EP with title-track 'new skin'.

The Kent metal band - named for a track on Deftones’ 'Koi No Yokan' album - will release the four-track effort on 25th February via Rude Records.

"This is where we’ve nailed the Graphic Nature sound," explains vocalist Harvey Freeman. "Graphic Nature are here to stay."

Check out 'new skin' below; the full tracklisting reads:



1) chokehold

2) drain

3) 601

4) new skin