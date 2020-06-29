Subscribe to Upset
grandson has shared his new single ‘Identity’

There's a video, too.
Published: 10:19 pm, June 29, 2020
Billed as "the first step down a dark rabbit hole from the mind of grandson", it's - unsurprisingly - a song that grapples with identity, battling demons, and growing up.

“This is the first chapter in the story of how I became grandson,” grandson explains, “the personification of the demons I’ve struggled with in my own head as I found my voice, and the very real fear every idealist has that all their effort will be for nothing.”

Check out the video below.

