grandson has announced a new deluxe album with Kesha and Travis Barker collab, 'Drop Dead'

The new collection is due in December.

Published: 10:14 am, November 01, 2021

grandson has announced a new deluxe version of his album 'Death Of An Optimist'.

The collection - due on 3rd December, one year after its original release - also features 'Drop Dead', a collaboration with Kesha and Travis Barker.

“I did 'Drop Dead' as just another 20 something idealist who bites off more than they can chew, but I genuinely think that this generation can make such huge progress," grandson says. "I believe that starts with admitting that by fighting for something you risk losing everything — and fear can’t or shouldn’t stop us from trying."

Kesha adds: “I loved working on this song with Grandson and Travis. From the first listen, I immediately related to the energy of it. To me, it is a self-aware, defiant anthem of proud wild imperfection. It’s a “give no fucks, judge me I don’t care, this is me take it or leave it, and while you’re at it, get out of my way" song.

"It’s always so special to be able to collaborate with an artist who knows who they are, and Jordan’s message of honesty and unapologetically being who he is aligns so much with who I am. Shooting the video was a shit show mess of fun. Grandson's energy is high-vibe all the way and we really have as much fun as it looks.”

Check it out below.