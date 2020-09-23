Subscribe to Upset
Check out teaser single 'Dirty' now.
Published: 5:43 pm, September 23, 2020
Grandson has announced his debut album, 'Death Of An Optimist'.

The ambitious project is due for release on 4th December via Fueled By Ramen, following on from his EP trilogy, Modern Tragedy 1, 2, and 3.

"It is both an origin story and an obituary navigating hope, anxiety and the state of optimism in 2020," he says of the upcoming record.

In the meantime, you can check out teaser single 'Dirty' below.

The full tracklisting reads:

1. Death of an Optimist // Intro
2. In Over My Head
3. Identity
4. Left Behind
5. Dirty
6. The Ballad of G and X // Interlude
7. We Did It
8. WW3
9. Riptide
10. Pain Shopping
11. Drop Dead
12. Welcome to Paradise // Outro

