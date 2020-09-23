Watch

Check out teaser single 'Dirty' now.

Published: 5:43 pm, September 23, 2020

Grandson has announced his debut album, 'Death Of An Optimist'.

The ambitious project is due for release on 4th December via Fueled By Ramen, following on from his EP trilogy, Modern Tragedy 1, 2, and 3.

"It is both an origin story and an obituary navigating hope, anxiety and the state of optimism in 2020," he says of the upcoming record.

In the meantime, you can check out teaser single 'Dirty' below.

1. Death of an Optimist // Intro

2. In Over My Head

3. Identity

4. Left Behind

5. Dirty

6. The Ballad of G and X // Interlude

7. We Did It

8. WW3

9. Riptide

10. Pain Shopping

11. Drop Dead

12. Welcome to Paradise // Outro