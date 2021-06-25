Subscribe to Upset
Watch

grandson and Jessie Reyez' collab 'Rain' features on the new Suicide Squad trailer

The film's out in July.
Published: 10:49 am, June 25, 2021
grandson and Jessie Reyez have teamed up for a new single.

The track 'Rain' features on the trailer for writer/director James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad film, set for release on 30th July.

"‘Rain’ is the theme song for making sense of personal tragedy," shares grandson. "Through this track, I hope others find reassurance that whatever difficulty they’re going through leads to a broader, fuller perspective on life’s beauty somewhere down the road."

"I found James Gunn as a mentor and friend during the pandemic, and we began sharing our work as I finished my album and he finished his movie," grandson continues. "When he heard ‘Rain’ it was clear that it spoke to him. I had been a fan of Jessie for years through mutual collaborators in the Toronto/LA scene, and knew she would resonate as well and offer her own unique contribution to bring this one to the finish line."

"When grandson first played me ‘Rain’ I felt it pierced directly to the emotional heart of ‘The Suicide Squad,’" says Gunn. "Months later, I still haven’t stopped singing it in the shower. Having Jessie on the track, another of my favourite new artists, is simply icing on the cake."

Jessie Reyez adds: "I respect grandson as an artist so of course I was really excited to work with him; when he called me up to bat to feature on "Rain", it was a no-brainer. I’m also a fan of James Gunn and his work, so to be able to contribute a small part of my creativity to the world of Suicide Squad is an honour."

Check it out below.

