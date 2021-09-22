Subscribe to Upset
Their EP is due next month.
Published: 5:15 pm, September 22, 2021
Grandmas House are teasing their upcoming EP with new single 'Girl'

Grandmas House have shared their new single, 'Girl'.

The Bristol punk trio – Yasmin Berndt (vocals, guitar), Poppy Dodgson (vocals, drums) and Zoë Zinsmeister (bass) – will release their self-titled five-track EP on 15th October via Brace Yourself Records.

"'Girl’ is an ode to women and falling in love," they explain. "While being a happy, upbeat tune it also touches on the struggles queer people experience with coming out and the ups and downs of relationships."

Give it a listen below, and catch the band on tour for much of the rest of the year.

