Grandmas House are teasing their upcoming EP with new single 'Girl'

Grandmas House have shared their new single, 'Girl'.
The Bristol punk trio – Yasmin Berndt (vocals, guitar), Poppy Dodgson (vocals, drums) and Zoë Zinsmeister (bass) – will release their self-titled five-track EP on 15th October via Brace Yourself Records.
"'Girl’ is an ode to women and falling in love," they explain. "While being a happy, upbeat tune it also touches on the struggles queer people experience with coming out and the ups and downs of relationships."
Give it a listen below, and catch the band on tour for much of the rest of the year.