The newcomers' debut EP is due this October.

Published: 11:56 am, August 11, 2021

Grandmas House have announced an EP, and dropped new single ‘Golden’.

The Bristol punk trio – Yasmin Berndt (vocals, guitar), Poppy Dodgson (vocals, drums) and Zoë Zinsmeister (bass) – will release the self-titled five-track effort on 15th October via Brace Yourself Records.

The full tracklisting reads:

Golden Girl Never Out of Luck Feed Me Pasty

Check out 'Golden' below, and catch the band on tour all over the UK throughout the remainder of the year.