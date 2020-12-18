Listen

It's 20 years since the band's debut.

Published: 3:36 pm, December 18, 2020

Good Charlotte have released a surprise new single, 'Last December'.

The song marks the band's first new material in two years, arriving to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of their debut album.

"2020 being the 20th anniversary of our self-titled debut album really made us feel like we wanted to release something for those fans who’ve gone on this journey with us," says Benji Madden.

"The holidays can be a rough time of year - thinking of the ones we’ve lost and longing for moments that have passed us by is definitely a part of the joy and melancholy. For us, this song speaks to both sides of those holiday feelings and we hope it brings some solace to anyone who needs it."

Check out 'Last December' below.