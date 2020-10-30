Coming soon

Check out 'Breaks' now.

Published: 3:00 pm, October 30, 2020

Gone Is Gone have announced their new album, 'If Everything Happens For A Reason... Then Nothing Really Matters At All'.

Due on 4th December, the release was recorded during lockdown, and is preceded by lead single and video 'Breaks'.

The band's Tony Hajjar says: “I definitely had some strong ideas coming into this record. My idea was to make a record that could be played by all of us in a certain fashion or even just one of us with some electronics. I really wanted the record to live in many forms. We feel that we accomplished that… It is a record that pushed us creatively. We expressed ourselves fully without any barriers or fear of what people would think.”

Troy Sanders adds: “I feel it is our most solid and interesting release to date. As musicians, we always seek to explore new sounds and push ourselves to create unique moods and atmospheres. In our eyes and ears, we have achieved this.”

The tracklisting reads:



1. Resfeber

2. Say Nothing

3. Everything Is Wonderfall

4. Wings Of Hope

5. Sometimes I Feel

6. No One Ever Walked On Water

7. Death Of A Dream

8. Crimson, Chaos and You

9. Breaks

10. Payoff

11. Force Of A Feather

12. Dirge For Delusions