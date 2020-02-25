Coming soon

It's the follow up to 2017 debut, ‘Hello, Phantom’.

Published: 11:31 am, February 25, 2020 Photos: Derek Bremner.

Gold Key have announced their second album, 'Panic Machine'.

The follow up to 2017’s ‘Hello, Phantom’, the full-length is due on 1st May via Venn Records, preceded by new single 'Don't Sleep'.

"'Don't Sleep' is about insomnia and the tricks it plays on your mind," vocalist Steve Sears explains. "In fact, I wrote it half asleep which is why the lyrics and the music flit between reality and nonsense. Creating late at night is sometimes the only way I can empty my brain and get some rest."

“There is some exorcising of demons,” he adds, of the record. “On a personal level, the last couple of years have been challenging in many ways, and naturally some of that darkness got channelled into the lyrics. It’s funny to me now to look back at these songs and realise just how negative some of the lyrics are. But it’s an honest document of a difficult time."

Have a listen to 'Don't Sleep' below.