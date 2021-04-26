Gojira have dropped their new single, 'The Chant'

Listen

It's the final teaser from their upcoming new album.

Published: 11:13 am, April 26, 2021

Gojira have shared their new single, 'The Chant'.

Following on from 'Another World', 'Born For One Thing', 'Into The Storm', and 'Amazonia', it's the final cut from their upcoming album 'FORTITUDE', set for release on 30th April via Roadrunner Records.

Vocalist / guitarist Joe Duplantier says of the song: "Let this chant ring in your bones and lift you up."

Check it out below, and read more from the band themselves in the May issue of Upset, out now.