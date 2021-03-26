Gojira have shared new single 'Amazonia', a teaser from their upcoming album

Watch

Published: 3:29 pm, March 26, 2021

Gojira have shared their new single, 'Amazonia'.

A song about the endangered rainforest, it's a teaser from their upcoming album 'FORTITUDE', set for release on 30th April via Roadrunner Records.

"This is a call for Unity," vocalist / guitarist Joe Duplantier says. "The music community can be powerful when united towards something meaningful like this! So many friends, great artists, bands have joined the movement without hesitation by donating instruments. This is a collective effort from so many people around us!"

Proceeds from the song will benefit The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), who advocate for the environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon. Check it out below.