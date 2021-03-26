Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Meet Me @ The Altar, Electric Century, Citizen and loads more.
Order a copy
April 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Gojira have shared new single 'Amazonia', a teaser from their upcoming album

Proceeds from the song will benefit The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.
Published: 3:29 pm, March 26, 2021
Gojira have shared new single 'Amazonia', a teaser from their upcoming album

Gojira have shared their new single, 'Amazonia'.

A song about the endangered rainforest, it's a teaser from their upcoming album 'FORTITUDE', set for release on 30th April via Roadrunner Records.

"This is a call for Unity," vocalist / guitarist Joe Duplantier says. "The music community can be powerful when united towards something meaningful like this! So many friends, great artists, bands have joined the movement without hesitation by donating instruments. This is a collective effort from so many people around us!"

Proceeds from the song will benefit The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), who advocate for the environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon. Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
phem has released her new deluxe EP, featuring two new songs
Baby Strange ponder paranoia and redemption with their new single, 'I Want To Believe'
The Offspring have dropped a video for album title-track, 'Let The Bad Times Roll'
Royal Blood have shared a brand new single, check out 'Limbo' now
Beartooth's new album 'Below' is coming this summer
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing