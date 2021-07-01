On tour

The band will hit the road in January 2022 in Helsinki, Finland, finishing up at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on 14th March.

Published: 7:15 pm, July 01, 2021

Gojira have announced a UK and European tour for early next year.

The band will hit the road in January 2022 in Helsinki, Finland, finishing up at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on 14th March.

The UK leg of the tour also features shows in Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, and London - at the iconic Alexandra Palace.

Support on the shows comes from Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve, with tickets on general sale from 10am BST on Monday, 5th July.

The dates are in support of Gojira's recent album 'Fortitude', released back in April.

The full tour reads:



January

17 HELSINKI House Of Culture (Finland)

19 OSLO Sentrum Scene (Norway)

20 STOCKHOLM Annex (Sweden)

22 COPENHAGEN Grey Hall (Denmark)

24 BERLIN Huxleys (Germany)

25 PRAGUE Forum Karlin (Czech Republic)

27 WROCLAW A2 (Poland)

28 KRAKOW Tauron Arena (Poland)

29 BUDAPEST Barba Negra Music Club (Hungary)

31 ZAGREB Culture Factory (Croatia)



February

02 VIENNA Arena (Austria)

04 MUNICH Neue Theaterfabrik (Germany)

05 ZURICH Komplex (Switzerland)

06 MILAN Alcatraz (Italy)

08 LYON Halle Tony Garnier (France)

09 BORDEAUX ARKEA ARENA (France)

20 TILBURG O13 (Netherlands)

22 WIESBADEN Schlachthof (Germany)

24 OBERHAUSEN Turbinhalle 2 (Germany)

26 PARIS Accor Arena (France)

28 BRUSSELS Forest National (Belgium)



March

01 LUXEMBOURG Rockhal (Luxembourg)

04 LONDON Alexandra Palace

05 NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

06 NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall

08 GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

10 BELFAST Ulster Hall

11 DUBLIN National Stadium

13 MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

14 CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

