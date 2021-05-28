Subscribe to Upset
God Damn have announced their new album, 'Raw Coward'

It's out in September.
Published: 9:40 am, May 28, 2021 Photos: Jessica Lena.
God Damn have announced their new album, 'Raw Coward'.

The full-length is set for release on 10th September via One Little Independent Records, preceded by lead single 'Yout'.

The band say of the track: "The opening line "When he was just a baby, his mother told him son, be a good English boy and sell the world their guns" is a good foreshadow to a repeated theme on the record; that false pride that's groomed into us from a young age. Blinkered to the real atrocities and corruption that have both made our country and continues to do so, that sense of higher moral rank, that sense of superiority and privilege that many still unfortunately feel they're entitled to. If we're going to evolve, we need to see what we've done and are doing wrong. The death of false pride, finding your true identity and personal growth."

Check it out below.

