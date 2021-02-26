Gloo are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Down'

Listen

The full-length is due in summer.

Published: 11:36 am, February 26, 2021

Gloo are back with their new single, 'Down'.

Out today (Friday, 26th February) via Hassle Records, it's a cut from the trio's upcoming new album, set for release in summer.

"Yes, it's another break-up song," says Thomas Harfield, "but this is a new thing for Gloo... 'Down' is based around an experience that really shook me, and coming to terms with the reality of being alone again after a long term relationship.

"Ultimately, the song is about trying to be happy in yourself. The track was almost deleted from my voice memos until we played the riff as a band, immediately gaining the uplifting feel the song needed. It's Gloo, whilst avoiding any depressing vibes wherever possible, and stood out while we were recording... hearing it back was our first glimpse at how good the session was going to be."

Give it a listen below.