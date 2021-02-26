Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.
Order a copy
March 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Gloo are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Down'

The full-length is due in summer.
Published: 11:36 am, February 26, 2021
Gloo are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Down'

Gloo are back with their new single, 'Down'.

Out today (Friday, 26th February) via Hassle Records, it's a cut from the trio's upcoming new album, set for release in summer.

"Yes, it's another break-up song," says Thomas Harfield, "but this is a new thing for Gloo... 'Down' is based around an experience that really shook me, and coming to terms with the reality of being alone again after a long term relationship.

"Ultimately, the song is about trying to be happy in yourself. The track was almost deleted from my voice memos until we played the riff as a band, immediately gaining the uplifting feel the song needed. It's Gloo, whilst avoiding any depressing vibes wherever possible, and stood out while we were recording... hearing it back was our first glimpse at how good the session was going to be."

Give it a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cane Hill have shared a video for their new single, 'God Is The Enemy'
Of Mice & Men have dropped the final track from their new EP, 'Timeless'
The Great Escape's 2021 festival will be held online
Tigercub have announced a new album with their latest single, 'Stop Beating on My Heart (Like a Bass Drum)'
Creeper have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to December
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing