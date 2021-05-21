Gloo have announced their second album, 'How Not To Be Happy'

Coming soon

Check out their early teaser track 'Ride'.

Published: 10:49 am, May 21, 2021

Gloo have announced their new album, 'How Not To Be Happy'.

Their second record - following on from debut 'A Pathetic Youth' - will be released on 27th August via Hassle Records. The trio have dropped new single 'Ride', too.

"I read a lot of self-help books myself, trying to look for ways to make myself happier," says Thomas Harfield. "But people don’t read one self-help book and then they’re fixed; they constantly read them – so maybe they don’t work at all! That made me think, Well, if you can’t learn how to be happy, maybe you can learn how not to be happy… I wrote these songs because I wanted to figure things out in my life,” adding “It’s an album for tearing shit up, having a good time, and forgetting about the world."

Of the single, he adds: "It couldn't be better timing for this song to finally come out. Lockdown is coming to an end, summer is almost here and everyoneʼs ready to get outside again, skate, get fucked up, dance and... Ride!"

