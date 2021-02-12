Subscribe to Upset
Glitterer has shared the title-track from his new album, 'Life Is Not A Lesson'

"Life is not a lesson to be learned."
Published: 1:57 pm, February 12, 2021 Photos: Farrah Skeiky.
Glitterer has shared the title-track from his new album, 'Life Is Not A Lesson'

Glitterer - aka Title Fight's Ned Russin - has shared the title-track from his upcoming album, 'Life Is Not A Lesson'.

The full-length is due on 26th February via Anti-, and follows on from his 2019 solo debut 'Looking Through The Shades'.

“The song 'Life Is Not A Lesson' came about halfway through the writing process,” he says. “I borrowed the line from a recently-written-yet-unused lyric. It seemed like the sentiment in the song answered a lot of the questions that earlier songs had brought up, and the further along the album went it just felt right to title the album after this lyric and its solution. It summed up succinctly what I was trying to say all along: life is not a lesson to be learned.”

Give it a watch below, and read more from Ned in the March issue of Upset.

