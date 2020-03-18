Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Glastonbury 2020 is cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak

The huge event was scheduled for 24th-28th June, with headline sets from Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.
Published: 11:09 am, March 18, 2020
Glastonbury 2020 is cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak

Glastonbury has announced this year's event is officially off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary events," they explain in a statement, which you can read in full below, "but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty - this is now our only viable option."

This year's bill was set to be headlined by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, with further sets from Dua Lipa, Thom Yorke, Charli XCX, The Big Moon, Blossoms, Clairo, Declan McKenna, FKA Twigs, Fontaines D.C., Haim, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey, Metronomy, Phoebe Bridgers, Robyn, Sam Fender, Soccer Mommy and loads more.

