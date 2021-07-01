Subscribe to Upset
Glassjaw are set to bring their 20+ Year Anniversaries Tour to the UK next spring

Following a US-run in March, the band will head to London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on 27th and 28th May for a pair of shows.
Published: 7:19 pm, July 01, 2021
Following a US-run in March, the band will head to London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on 27th and 28th May for a pair of shows. The earlier date will see them play 2000 album 'Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence', with the second featuring 2002's 'Worship And Tribute'.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Wednesday, 7th July at 10am.

Glassjaw have also announced a three-piece vinyl set as part of their anniversary celebrations. It will include 'Live At The Forum', their first official live release recorded at their 2011 London Forum show, as well as reissues of 'Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence' and 'Worship And Tribute'.

The set will only be available to those "with a separately sold ticket" for the tour. The pre-sale goes live on July 9, with ticket holders collecting their purchases at the shows they attend.

