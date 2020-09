Listen

The three-tracker is out now.

Published: 10:39 am, September 02, 2020

Girlpool have released a new remix EP with contributions from Dev Hynes and more.

The three-song drop features new reworkings of their track 'Like I'm Winning It', with further collabs from Porches and Lydia Ainsworth.

"It's really cool to hear our song realized differently by artists we admire," the duo explain. "Each remix is so unique and unexpected."

Give it a listen below; the band released their third album 'What Chaos Is Imaginary' back in 2019.