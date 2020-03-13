Girlpool have shared a new song about power and lust, 'Like I'm Winning It'

Watch

There's a video, too.

Published: 11:42 am, March 13, 2020

Girlpool have shared a new single, 'Like I'm Winning It'.

Arriving with an Amalia Irons-directed video, one half of the duo, Avery Tucker explains: "'Like I'm Winning it' is about power and lust: how can the weight of someone's attention feel so heavy just because of its scarcity?

"This is a song about playing with that line - the line between the electricity in receiving attention and what's unattainable. I sent this song to our friend Amalia Irons a couple of days after I made a demo at home. I knew she would create a video for this song that was charged, psychedelic, and romantic."

