Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Architects, You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Girl Friday have shared a video for their recent single 'Earthquake'

"It’s a story of fighting for true liberation."
Published: 2:50 pm, January 29, 2021
Girl Friday have shared a video for their recent single 'Earthquake'

Girl Friday have shared a video for their recent single 'Earthquake'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming debut album ‘Androgynous Mary’, released last August via Hardly Art.

“'Earthquake' is a moment of complete catharsis," they explain. "From four people who have been repeatedly told to be careful not to hurt themselves, not to disturb the peace, not to get too angry, we deliver this message from our hearts to yours: break anything that’s holding you back. Break free from the chains of patriarchy. Break free from ALL chains and scream."

The band's Vera Ellen, who directed the new video, adds: “The greatest love story is between a song and a video. I wanted to deconstruct the creative process. How do ideas find each other? What happens when the artist lets outside forces get in the way of an idea? How is an idea affected by us, the audience and our expectations? What does an idea have to do to become its complete, purest, self. Beyond anything, it’s a story of fighting for true liberation. This will look different for everyone but I hope people can project their own struggle onto the story, and relish in the freedom experienced by the characters (if only for a moment)."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
IDLES have dropped a new video for 'Carcinogenic', filmed live for Independent Venue Week
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new video and single, 'O.N.E.'
Royal Blood have released a video for the title-track from their new album
The OBGMs have released a new tape feat. remixes from Oxymorrons, Femdot., and Clairmont The Second
Tigercub are back with their seductive new single 'Beauty'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing