"It’s a story of fighting for true liberation."

Published: 2:50 pm, January 29, 2021

Girl Friday have shared a video for their recent single 'Earthquake'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming debut album ‘Androgynous Mary’, released last August via Hardly Art.

“'Earthquake' is a moment of complete catharsis," they explain. "From four people who have been repeatedly told to be careful not to hurt themselves, not to disturb the peace, not to get too angry, we deliver this message from our hearts to yours: break anything that’s holding you back. Break free from the chains of patriarchy. Break free from ALL chains and scream."

The band's Vera Ellen, who directed the new video, adds: “The greatest love story is between a song and a video. I wanted to deconstruct the creative process. How do ideas find each other? What happens when the artist lets outside forces get in the way of an idea? How is an idea affected by us, the audience and our expectations? What does an idea have to do to become its complete, purest, self. Beyond anything, it’s a story of fighting for true liberation. This will look different for everyone but I hope people can project their own struggle onto the story, and relish in the freedom experienced by the characters (if only for a moment)."

