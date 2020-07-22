Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Girl Friday have shared a new video for their survival anthem, 'Public Bodies'

The band's debut album is coming next month.
Published: 9:27 pm, July 22, 2020
Girl Friday have shared a new video for their survival anthem, 'Public Bodies'

Girl Friday have shared a new video for 'Public Bodies'.

It's the latest track from the band's upcoming debut album ‘Androgynous Mary’, out 21st August via Hardly Art.

"The song reflects an unquenching will to survive," they explain. "The correlation between caring for our plants and caring for our body/soul is close. We water them, change their soil, put on Plantasia for them, and give them a little nutrients. But sometimes we water them too much. Or we ignore them for weeks. Sometimes we become the thing that destroys us. We are made aware of all the ways in which we are the one causing our own roots to spoil, that we are our own oppressor. We're made aware that the thing we are supposed to trust deeply has betrayed us.

"In a greater context, it is reflective of the systems that we uphold by being blind to them. In being blind or complacent, we unknowingly ourselves cause harm both invisibly and externally. We have to have an unmistakable commitment to caring for the health of our souls and the souls of others. Sometimes you just gotta get a can of weed-killer to your own face and call it a day!"

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Northlane have announced a new livestream event
State Champs are teasing their upcoming EP with new "experimental song", '10 AM'
Jeff Rosenstock has dropped a new video for his anti-capitalist track, 'Scram!'
Big Scary Monsters are hosting a virtual pop-up store later this month
METZ have a new album coming this October, give teaser 'A Boat to Drown In' a listen
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing