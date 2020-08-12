Girl Friday have shared the last teaser-track from their imminent debut album, check out 'Earthquake'

Listen

Published: 4:06 pm, August 12, 2020 Photos: Al Kalyk.

Girl Friday have shared their new tune, 'Earthquake'.

It's the latest (and final pre-release) track from the band's upcoming debut album ‘Androgynous Mary’, out 21st August via Hardly Art.

“'Earthquake' is a moment of complete catharsis," they explain. "From four people who have been repeatedly told to be careful not to hurt themselves, not to disturb the peace, not to get too angry, we deliver this message from our hearts to yours: break anything that’s holding you back. Break free from the chains of patriarchy. Break free from ALL chains and scream."

