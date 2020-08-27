Subscribe to Upset
Ghostemane is teasing his new album with latest cut 'AI'

His new record's due in October.
Published: 1:08 pm, August 27, 2020
'Anti-Icon' is due on 21st October, marking Eric Ghoste’s eighth studio album under the Ghostemane moniker.

The album encompasses “the rise and fall," he explains. "Ecstasy in pain. The fragility of the quiet moments after the crash. The deafening silence filling your brain, forcing you to scream it away. The battles raging inside you. That’s the sound of ANTI-ICON.”

The full tracklisting reads:

INTRO.DESTITUTE
VAGABOND
LAZARETTO
SACRILEGE
AI
FED UP
THE WINDS OF CHANGE
HYDROCHLORIDE
HELLRAP
ASMR [Anti-Social Masochistic Rage]
MELANCHOHOLIC
CALAMITY
FALLING DOWN

