August 2020
Ghostemane has announced his eighth studio album, 'Anti-Icon'

It's coming in October.
Published: 10:46 pm, July 27, 2020
Ghostemane has announced his new album, 'Anti-Icon'.

The 13-song release is due on 21st October, marking Eric Ghoste’s eighth studio album under the Ghostemane moniker.

The album encompasses “the rise and fall," he explains. "Ecstasy in pain. The fragility of the quiet moments after the crash. The deafening silence filling your brain, forcing you to scream it away. The battles raging inside you. That’s the sound of ANTI-ICON.”

The tracklisting reads:

INTRO.DESTITUTE
VAGABOND
LAZARETTO
SACRILEGE
AI
FED UP
THE WINDS OF CHANGE
HYDROCHLORIDE
HELLRAP
ASMR [Anti-Social Masochistic Rage]
MELANCHOHOLIC
CALAMITY
FALLING DOWN

