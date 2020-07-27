Ghostemane has announced his eighth studio album, 'Anti-Icon'

Coming soon

It's coming in October.

Published: 10:46 pm, July 27, 2020

Ghostemane has announced his new album, 'Anti-Icon'.

The 13-song release is due on 21st October, marking Eric Ghoste’s eighth studio album under the Ghostemane moniker.

The album encompasses “the rise and fall," he explains. "Ecstasy in pain. The fragility of the quiet moments after the crash. The deafening silence filling your brain, forcing you to scream it away. The battles raging inside you. That’s the sound of ANTI-ICON.”

The tracklisting reads:



INTRO.DESTITUTE

VAGABOND

LAZARETTO

SACRILEGE

AI

FED UP

THE WINDS OF CHANGE

HYDROCHLORIDE

HELLRAP

ASMR [Anti-Social Masochistic Rage]

MELANCHOHOLIC

CALAMITY

FALLING DOWN