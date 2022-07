Watch

Published: 11:37 am, July 27, 2022

Ghost have shared a new video for 'Spillways'.

It's the latest single to be taken from their fifth album, 'IMPERA', which was released back in March via Loma Vista Recordings, and it arrives ahead of their North American tour which will kick off in San Diego, CA at the end of August.

The details are:



AUGUST

Fri 26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sat 27 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center Arena

Tue 30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wed 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena



SEPTEMBER

Fri 2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

Sat 3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Sun 4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Tue 6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena

Thu 8 - Alton, VA - BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST

Fri 9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

Sat 10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Mon 12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center

Tue 13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

Thu 15 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

Fri 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Sat 17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

Mon 19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

Tue 20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

Wed 21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

Fri 23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center