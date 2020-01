News

They'll be available in March.

Published: 10:51 pm, January 15, 2020

Ghost's album covers are being turned into jigsaws.

Launching from 13th March, 'Opus Eponymous', 'Infestissumam', 'Meliora' and 'Prequelle' will be available in 500-piece puzzles.

The blurb explains: "Rocksaws 500 piece puzzle range (390MM X 390MM) are packaged in 12 X 12 Boxes, perfectly sized to sit alongside your vinyl collection!"

Check 'em out in the photo above.