Ghost will release their fifth album 'IMPERA' in March

Published: 11:27 am, January 20, 2022 Photos: Mikael Eriksson.

Ghost have announced their fifth album, 'IMPERA'.

Set for release on 11th March via Loma Vista Recordings, the news arrives alongside lead single 'Call Me Little Sunshine' and "a phantasmagoric visual interpretation" - according to a press release - by director Matt Mahurin and starring Ruby Modine.

The record's blurb explains: "IMPERA finds Ghost transported hundreds of years forward from the 14th century Europe Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018’s Best Rock Album GRAMMY nominee Prequelle. The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon: Over the course of IMPERA’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made… All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making IMPERA a listen like no other — yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost."

The tracklisting reads:



Imperium

Kaisarion

Spillways

Call Me Little Sunshine

Hunter’s Moon

Watcher In The Sky

Dominion

Twenties

Darkness At The Heart Of My Love

Grift Wood

Bite Of Passage

Respite On The Spital Fields