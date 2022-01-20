Ghost will release their fifth album 'IMPERA' in March

Ghost have announced their fifth album, 'IMPERA'.
Set for release on 11th March via Loma Vista Recordings, the news arrives alongside lead single 'Call Me Little Sunshine' and "a phantasmagoric visual interpretation" - according to a press release - by director Matt Mahurin and starring Ruby Modine.
The record's blurb explains: "IMPERA finds Ghost transported hundreds of years forward from the 14th century Europe Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018’s Best Rock Album GRAMMY nominee Prequelle. The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon: Over the course of IMPERA’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made… All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making IMPERA a listen like no other — yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost."
The tracklisting reads:
Imperium
Kaisarion
Spillways
Call Me Little Sunshine
Hunter’s Moon
Watcher In The Sky
Dominion
Twenties
Darkness At The Heart Of My Love
Grift Wood
Bite Of Passage
Respite On The Spital Fields
Ghost tour the UK this spring:
APRIL
9 Manchester, Arena, UK
11 London, O2 Arena, UK
13 Glasgow, Hydro, UK
15 Birmingham, RWA Arena, UK