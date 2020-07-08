Gerard Way is teasing the second season of The Umbrella Academy with his new track, 'Here Comes The End (Feat. Judith Hill)'

Listen

Published: 10:38 pm, July 08, 2020

Gerard Way has dropped a new single to launch the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

The Netflix adaption of his comic and graphic novel series will be available from 31st July, but in the meantime, you can check out his 90s-indebted track 'Here Comes The End (Feat. Judith Hill)'.

Gerard explains: “I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot. By the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality.”

The first season was aired last year, starring Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Rob Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton and Mary J. Blige.

The series follows a group of adopted siblings with superpowers trying to save the world from a - possibly inevitable, we don't know yet - apocalypse-style event.

Give it a listen below.