Gerard Way is taking part in a special online concert and panel about mental health

Watch

Also featuring Julien Baker, it's taking place next week.

Published: 10:51 am, February 24, 2021

Gerard Way, Julien Baker and more are taking part in a special online concert and panel focusing on mental health.

Also featuring Deathbyromy, an Instagram post from Gerard explains the event will "promote a community of support around experiences related to mental health, isolation and the healing power of creativity and connection"

"I know that it's a really tough time for everyone right now. Coming together as a community and speaking openly about mental health is more relevant than ever."

The virtual event will take place on 2nd March, from 5pm PST / 8pm EST - that's 1am on the 3rd for us in the UK. Best get in the coffees.

You can check out Gerard Way's post below.