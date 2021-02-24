Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.
Order a copy
March 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Gerard Way is taking part in a special online concert and panel about mental health

Also featuring Julien Baker, it's taking place next week.
Published: 10:51 am, February 24, 2021
Gerard Way is taking part in a special online concert and panel about mental health

Gerard Way, Julien Baker and more are taking part in a special online concert and panel focusing on mental health.

Also featuring Deathbyromy, an Instagram post from Gerard explains the event will "promote a community of support around experiences related to mental health, isolation and the healing power of creativity and connection"

"I know that it's a really tough time for everyone right now. Coming together as a community and speaking openly about mental health is more relevant than ever."

The virtual event will take place on 2nd March, from 5pm PST / 8pm EST - that's 1am on the 3rd for us in the UK. Best get in the coffees.

You can check out Gerard Way's post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gerard Way (@gerardway)

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cloud Nothings: "The perfect pop song needs that element of chaos to it"
Lande Hekt has released a new video for her single 'December'
Dinosaur Jr have announced their new album, 'Sweep It Into Space'
Loads of new names have been confirmed for this year's SXSW
Enter Shikari have launched a new lockdown video, and charity t-shirt
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing