Gerard Way has shared two previously unreleased demos: 'PS Earth' and 'Crate Amp_01'

Published: 2:09 pm, April 23, 2020

Gerard Way has shared two previously unreleased demos.

'PS Earth' was recorded during sessions for his debut solo album ‘Hesitant Alien’, which arrived back in 2014: "I liked it well enough at the time," he explains, "felt kind of 90’s, didn’t end up putting any vocals on it though. I like the bridge a lot. Looking back at the whole thing, I like it, but not sure if I’m going to finish it."

'Crate Amp_01' meanwhile came from a Crate amp jam. "I just started playing," he says. "I feel like doing more of these Crate amp jams. I think we can get it to sound even more messed up."

Give them both a listen below, and check out his full post after the jump.

My Chemical Romance were due to play the UK this summer, but - while most of the dates are yet to be postponed - that seems pretty unlikely now due to COVID-19.