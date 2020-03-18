On tour

They're working on rescheduling.

Published: 9:52 pm, March 18, 2020

Gender Roles have postponed their upcoming March/April tour.

The band were set to finish their European run in support of latest album 'Prang' with a UK leg, but it's in the process of being moved to later in the year.

Their statement reads: "Hey lovelies. In efforts to keep everyone safe, we’re postponing (not cancelling) our upcoming UK tour. Tickets that have already been purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates (which we are working on literally right this second). We’re hoping you understand and to make up for it, we’re going to do something v.special that you can access from home.

"Love you all. See you in a pit soon and I guess we’ll just crack on writing album 2 eh?"

Currently, the band are still set to appear at Live At Leeds and Download Festival this summer.